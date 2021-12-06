Gov. Wolf announces funding for first phase of Codorus Greenway Project in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Codorus Greenway Project will improve water quality and increase public access for Codorus Creek. On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced $10 million in state support for the first phase of the project.

“York residents have been dreaming of a greenspace along the Codorus Creek for more than 100 years, and this project will make that dream come true,” said Wolf, according to a press release.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

The funds will support improvements between King Street and the rail bridge north of Philadelphia Street in York. The first phase of the project includes repairing and relocating declining flood walls, creating an ADA-compliant access point and fishing platform for the creek, and installing riparian buffers and pedestrian walking paths.

The full project will create a 1.4-mile greenway along the Codorus Creek that will connect the waterway to the York Heritage Rail Trail, schools, buses, and bike and pedestrian paths. It will also reduce flooding, improve water quality and natural habitat, and increase public recreation opportunities.

“The critical groups and individuals who are bringing this project to life are also figuratively standing with all of the naturalists, conservationists, engineers, and York citizens who’ve all along loved the Codorus and keep the dream of its gift alive for the next generation,” said Rep. Carol Hill-Evans (D-York County), who joined Wolf for the announcement in York on Monday.

Kevin Schreiber, CEO of the York County Economic Alliance, added, “People love to congregate by water, and outdoor spaces are essential to a community’s health, vitality, pride, and economy.”