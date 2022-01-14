Gov. Wolf announces nearly 120 new jobs coming to York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday, Jan. 14 that the company Mobile Climate Control, which manufacturers mobile thermal solutions for commercial vehicles, is consolidating its U.S. operations into a single newly constructed building in York County.

The company will be bringing 117 full-time jobs to the county over the next three years.

“I commend Mobile Climate Control for choosing to move their U.S. operations and headquarters to the commonwealth,” Governor Wolf said. “Pennsylvania has the skilled workforce, strong business climate, and prime Northeast location to give manufacturers an edge over their competition and help them thrive. My administration will continue investing in businesses that want to relocate here and create good jobs for Pennsylvanians.”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Mobile Climate Control is merging its existing operations which are located in Indiana, New York, and Pennsylvania, into a brand new 220,000 square foot facility. The building is being constructed at 400 South Salem Church Road in West Manchester Township, York County. The facility will also serve as the company’s U.S. headquarters.

The company plans to keep 48 existing jobs, as well as add 117 new jobs, and invest $3.8 million into the project over the next 3 years.

“The opportunity to bring our entire U.S. operation under one roof brings us key business synergies and Pennsylvania’s reputation as a hard-working manufacturing culture will ensure that our bus HVAC-R business remains competitive for years to come,” Stephen Preisler, Vice President of U.S. Operations for Mobile Climate Control said. “We thank the Governor’s Action Team for the funding award, as it was pivotal in the decision to bring our business fully to Pennsylvania.”

The company plans for the facility to be operational by April 2022.