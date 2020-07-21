Gov. Wolf blames other states, in part, for coronavirus surge in Pennsylvania

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a homecoming for Governor Tom Wolf Tuesday afternoon at WellSpan York Hospital. Literally.

“I was born right over here,” the governor said during a press conference at the hospital where he and his two daughters were born.

Wolf was there to thank workers on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Christina Hansen, an ICU nurse on the Covid-19 floor. She’s seen lots of suffering. “We will continue to put our hearts and souls into caring for these patients, but we need your support. Wearing a mask is a simple way to do your part during this pandemic.”

Dr. Matthew Howie is the director of York’s Health Department. He stayed on message.

“If you told me six months ago that we’d be talking about masking in public I would have said I think I saw that in Beijing when smog was bad during the Olympics,” Howie said, adding that the science gets clearer by the day, masks matter.

“It”s not a political statement. It’s a reality we all have to live with if we’re gonna take care of our friends and our neighbors.”

But other states have not been so neighborly, Wolf insists, and that’s why infections in Pennsylvania are surging.

“We did a really good job in Pennsylvania to flatten the curve but as we have seen the virus does not respect state boundaries,” Wolf said. “So we’re paying the price for what’s happening in Arizona or Texas or California or Florida.”

The governor shut down bars across the state, even in rural counties with few daily cases of coronavirus. He reiterated that drinking establishments are super spreaders.

“We have the data,” Wolf insisted. “We know this is where the problem is. Are we gonna tell you exactly which bars? No. We’re not gonna do that.”

Hospitals in Pennsylvania are faring well and are not overwhelmed, says Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine. She did note, however, that statewide over the past two weeks — patients with Covid-19 entering hospitals have increased by 15%.

