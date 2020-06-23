Gov. Wolf thanks food banks, farmers, volunteers for helping feed Pennsylvanians during pandemic

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is thanking food banks, farmers, volunteers, and others across the state for helping to feed Pennsylvania families during the pandemic.

Tuesday morning, the governor visited the York County Food Bank’s East York Emergency Food Hub, which provides groceries to approximately 2,000 families each Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Pennsylvania’s network of food banks is helping to provide fresh and nutritious meals for Pennsylvania families as the state safely reopens,” said Gov. Wolf. “I want to thank all of the volunteers, farmers, food producers, non-profits and businesses that are donating and supporting food banks across the state.”

The York County Food Bank has provided 2.4 million meals throughout the county since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“We are very thankful that Governor Wolf has chosen to take time out of his busy schedule to visit the York County Food Bank and see firsthand our operations,” said Jennifer Brillhart, President & CEO, York County Food Bank. “Our staff and volunteers have been working hard to meet the increased demand for food due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we are incredibly grateful for the support of Governor Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture for providing us with the resources to meet the critical need.”

The Wolf Administration has invested in several initiatives to address food insecurity, including $50 million through the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program and $40 million in funding through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“I was proud to meet the volunteers at the York County Food Bank and thank them for their efforts to help our neighbors in need,” said Gov. Wolf. “They exemplify the spirit in community after community to help families keep food on the table as we all work together to safely move Pennsylvania forward.”