Gov. Wolf to announce 100 new jobs at Hershey food supplier in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is expected to announce expansion funding and roughly 100 new job opportunities at a century-old York County food manufacturer.

Wolf is slated to visit Wolfgang Confectioners in Loganville to make the around 11 a.m. abc27 News will stream the conference in the player above.

The news comes a week after Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor & Industry reported the state’s latest unemployment numbers, which fell to 6.9% in June, dropping one-tenth of a percentage point from May. Nationally, the unemployment rate rose one-tenth higher to 5.9%.

Wolf will be joined by Wolfgang President Sam Miller, York County Economic Alliance Director of Economic Initiatives David Gonzalez and Governor’s Action Team Executive Director Brent Vernon