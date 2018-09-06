Gov. Wolf on York flood damage: 'This is explosive.' Video

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - Gov. Tom Wolf toured areas of York County hit hard by last week's flooding.

The governor and emergency management officials including PEMA visited the Accomac Inn area in Hellam Township and other damaged sites Wednesday afternoon.

County officials report at least 40 roads either remain closed or have lane restrictions due to flood damage. They said the repairs could take several weeks.

"The hope is this is an unusual summer and that we don't go through this kind of thing again," Wolf said.

The county urges anyone who needs immediate help to call 211 for state assistance, and it is urging homeowners to report their damage online so officials can get an accurate number of how much was lost, in hopes of getting federal funding.

Online: Report Storm Damage in York County