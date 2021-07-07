Gov. Wolf to visit York School District, highlight historic school funding increase

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters, Friday, May 29, 2020 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is expected to visit the Edgar Fahs Smith STEAM Academy in York County Wednesday to discuss the new $100 million Level Up Initiative.

The funds are part of a larger budget passed in June which made a historic $416 million increase in state funding for public education.

Governor Wolf previously stated, “This is a budget that invests in Pennsylvanians. It is a budget that will help those hit hardest by the pandemic get the support they need, while at the same time making crucial investments in our future by supporting the students and workers who will drive our economy forward in the years to come.”

The event, which takes place Wednesday, July 7, will feature discussions on the Initiative which aims to be an important step in closing the funding gap between wealthy and poorer school districts in the state.

“Level Up will help us level the playing field, and make sure students in underfunded districts aren’t being left behind,” said Gov. Wolf.