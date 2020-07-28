Gov. Wolf visits CareerLink York County to highlight virtual services

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf visited the PA CareerLink York County Tuesday to highlight the virtual services available to people looking for work and employers seeking qualified candidates.

The governor also urged Republicans in Congress to extend the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program that provides an extra $600 a week to people receiving unemployment compensation. The federal program ended July 25.

“The fight against COVID-19 has required sacrifices from all of us, and for many people, these challenging months have left them in search of a new job,” said Gov. Wolf. “PA CareerLink® has transitioned to offer more services online to help people find family-sustaining jobs for the long term.

Pennsylvania is also helping workers by bolstering the online services offered in all 67 counties from PA CareerLink®, a one-stop-shop for job seekers and employers.

Virtual services include:

Adult education classes

All employer services

Career counseling

Eligibility determination for Workforce Innovation programs and services

Job search assistance

On-the-job training programs

Resume assistance

Virtual workshops

Youth programming and work readiness services

The virtual services are free by visiting PACareerLink.pa.gov and registering for an account. A job search portal and wide array of resources are available.

“This pandemic has been tough on many working families and the state’s network of PA CareerLink®offices has stepped up with online services to help people find their next job,” said Gov. Wolf. “The services are free, and I encourage job seekers and employers to use them.”

Launched in July 2012, PA CareerLink® is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s initiative to transform the landscape of how job seekers find family-sustaining jobs and how employers find the skilled candidates that they need.

Top Stories: