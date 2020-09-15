Governor Wolf announces York County agricultural project

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Wolf announced today that five agricultural projects funded through the First Industries Fund have been approved.

The projects aim to help existing farms increase their revenue and grow.

One of these projects will be carried out by York County residents Eric and Bethany Good. They will use their loan, approved through the York County Economic Development Corporation, to purchase a new, nearly 150-acre property in Dover Township.

The four other projects will take place in Berks County.