YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of dollars are available to businesses in York County’s Trail Town communities.

The Trail Towns BLOOM Grant will award up to $3,000 for eligible businesses along the 21 mile Heritage Rail Trail for projects intended to increase the portion of their businesses related to outdoor recreational users.

Trail Towns include Glen Rock, Hanover, New Freedom, Railroad, Seven Valleys, Wrightsville, and York.

“We’ve seen great success over many years in York City,” said Kevin Schreiber, President & CEO of York County Economic Alliance. “But how can we leverage the rail trail in the communities of Glen Rock or New Freedom or Railroad Borough?”

Proposed projects can include improved marketing and promotions aimed towards recreational users, expanding inventory, adding bike-friendly amenities, or physical improvements.

Applications are now open until March 7 at 5 p.m. and final funding decisions will be announced on April 18.

Finalists will be required to participate in a virtual itch competition via Zoom on March 30.

Applications will require a brief narrative, itemized budget, a 2021 Profit & Loss statement, 2020 business tax return, and a signed W-9 form.

More information on the funding can be found on the York County Trail Towns website.