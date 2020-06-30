Green Phase allows Rutter’s to open gaming rooms

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Rutter’s opened their Video Gaming Rooms to customers since nearly all of Pennsylvania’s counties are in the Green Phase of reopening.

Each room offers five machines with precautions including plexiglass between machines, hand sanitizer in the rooms, and stickers designating where to wait for a machine to open.

These safety measures are in accordance with Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board guidelines for video gaming rooms.

“We are excited to be providing entertainment for our customers once again. However, the health and safety of everyone in our stores continues to be our top priority,” states Scott Hartman, Rutter’s President and CEO. “We are operating our Video Gaming Rooms in accordance with Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board regulations and guidelines to help promote a fun and safe experience.”

All of Rutter’s current 14 gaming rooms now open again, and more slated to be opened in the coming months. All Rutter’s licensed Video Gaming Rooms operate 24 hours a day, to those 21 years of age and older.

For a full and updated list of Rutter’s open Video Gaming Rooms, visit rutters.com/vgt/.

