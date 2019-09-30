Grocery store evacuated after man enters with gun

MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers were told to leave a Giant food store in York County on Sunday afternoon after a man was seen entering the market with a gun, police said.

Northeastern Regional police said the man was carrying what reportedly looked like a machine gun. He entered a rear restroom in the store, at 205 Glen Drive in Manchester, and the assistant store manager evacuated the store for the customer’s safety just after 4 p.m.

Officers responded and spoke to the man. They said he had a 9mm handgun with a short stock and high capacity magazine, which may look like a rifle to an untrained eye.

The man did not make any threats, did not say anything to anyone, and did not point the gun at anyone. He told the officers he was just exercising his right to open carry, police said.

He was cooperative and allowed the officers to check the gun and his information. The gun was legal and he was legally allowed to own and carry it, police said.

