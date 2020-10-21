Gun violence in York; four shootings in four days

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York has had four shootings in four days.

One man is in custody for one of the shootings, but three others are still under investigation.

Police say they’re investigating all leads and right now, but there’s no indication any of the shootings are connected.

“Four shootings in a weekend is very scary because with us dealing with COVID, the hospitals are already overwhelmed so it just makes it worse for families,” said community activist Tonya Larry.

Saturday night just before 9 p.m., police responded to the area of East Princess and South Queen Streets where they found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Sunday afternoon just before 3 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired on East South Street.

While they were there, a 27-year-old man was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Four hours later, police found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times on East Philadelphia Street.

Finally, Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m., police found another 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds on Oak Lane.

While on the scene, police did arrest 21-year-old Edison Acosta for attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Police say he admitted to the shooting.

All four victims are expected to survive.

Larry says more needs to be done to stop the violence.

“There’s a lot of organizations out here, but with the pandemic going on, it’s hard to get people together because of social distancing, but I think people are still aware some of this stuff has to be done,” Larry said.

She says witnesses need to step forward.

“If York City comes together as a whole, we can help each other try to fight some of this crime and fight a lot of things that’s going on throughout the community, in a positive way, not negative,” Larry said.

If you have any tips, you can remain anonymous.

Police ask you to either call them at 717-324-2168 or submit tips online via CRIMEWATCH.

You can also contact York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.

