Gyro-copter crash at York Airport Thursday morning

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A gyro-copter crashed on the runway at the York Airport in Jackson Township, Thursday morning, according to the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

Officials say around 6:45 a.m. the gyro-copter was practicing takeoffs when it crashed.

It was being flown by a 58-year-old licensed pilot, who is a resident of Abbottstown. He was to be approximately six inches off the ground and was returning to the runway when for unknown reasons the aircraft unexpectedly tilted.

A blade on the propeller made contact with the ground causing the gyro-copter to roll and come to rest in a field off of the runway.

Officials say the pilot was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The FAA was notified of an experimental aircraft crash.

