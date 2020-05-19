Haar’s Drive-In opens for the season on Memorial Day Weekend

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite the coronavirus, owners at Haar’s Drive-In found a way to open for the season. Cars will be spread out to abide by social distancing guidelines, meaning fewer tickets available.

“Keep in mind, it’s three nights so if you can’t make it one night, you can pick another night,” said Vickie Hardy, co-owner of Haar’s Drive-In.

Food can only be ordered online and picked up outside of the snack bar. Owners ask that customers share a car with only people they live with and masks are required outside.

“We do have restrooms available, one at a time and we do have Jiffy John’s available,” said Hardy. “We have hand sanitizer as you enter and then you wash your hands and then hand sanitizer as you exit.”

“Trolls World Tour” and “Dolittle”, both PG-rated movies will be playing. Hardy says offering new movie screening throughout the season might be difficult since many films have been put on hold or release dates were postponed due to coronavirus. Owners say they’re happy to offer a place for people to get out of the house.

“Everyone is looking forward to it just like we are,” said Hardy. “We’re so excited to be able to open this up for people to come out and enjoy the evening.”

Tickets will be available this week and can be purchased online only.

Visit haars.com for more information.