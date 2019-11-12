Haar’s Drive-In owners caught off guard by ‘for sale’ sign

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – After 70 years in business, the last drive-in movie theatre in York County has an uncertain future.

The owners of Haar’s Drive-In recently found a ‘for sale’ sign on the property they lease in Dillsburg.

The theater has been in Vicky Hardy’s family for three generations since opening in 1952.

“We were completely caught off guard, shocked,” Hardy said. “We didn’t know how to react. We didn’t know what to do.”

The owners thought they’d be given a six-month notice before the property was put on the market.

“I would have expected a little bit more respect and dignity from them, to reach out and let us know their intent,” Hardy said.

The owners have put a lot of money into renovations. They recently spent several thousand dollars on a new screen and machines.

“We have our children, our grandchildren working here,” Hardy said. “It’s meant a lot to them. My mother is 92. It will kill her to see it not here.”

“If I didn’t have this to do, I might as well die,” said Claribel Lecrone, Hardy’s mother. “I hope the kids can still run this place, is what’s on my heart, and we don’t lose it.”

The property owners did not respond to a request for comment.

