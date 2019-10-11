Hallam residents urge council to keep local police

HALLAM, Pa. (WHTM) – People living in Hallam Borough could see a hefty tax increase to keep their local police coverage.

Hellam Township is proposing a contract that would increase payments for its police coverage by more than 50 percent over several years.

Several borough council members believe state police coverage would be a cheaper and better option, but many residents want to keep local coverage and are urging the council to save their police.

“I would be so sad to lose all that and to feel we don’t have the protection that we have when they are here,” Frank Romano said.

The borough council will vote Monday evening on the township’s latest offer.