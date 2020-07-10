Hanover Area Diversity Alliance to make anti-discrimination ordinance

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County organization is hoping to make its community more inclusive and racially equal.

The Hanover Area Diversity Alliance is looking to establish a human relations commission and develop a “no hate” ordinance in surrounding communities.

The proposal’s legality was called into question by the McSherrystown solicitor on Wednesday but the executive director of the alliance says it is legal.

A high-ranking human relations attorney helped them create it.

“This is really about people who are looking at other people and not giving them the chances they deserve or they would to a different person,” Amanda Beard-White, Hanover Area Diversity Alliance, executive director said.

If created people who feel they’re being discriminated against could turn to the human relations commission to help find a resolution.

Top Stories: