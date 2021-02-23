Hanover Borough Police Dept. investigating fatal car accident in York County

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday around 10:30 a.m., the Hanover Borough Police Department responded to a fatal accident at the intersection of East Middle and York Streets in York County.

According to Hanover Borough PD, a 2001 Kenworth truck tractor and trailer combination, operated by Brian Mawyer of Virginia, struck a 2008 Toyota RAV4, driven by an 88-year-old Hanover man.

The Hanover man was transported to UPMC Hanover Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers and Hanover Area Fire and Rescue personnel assisted the York County police department at the scene of the fatal crash. The police department continues to investigate Tuesday’s accident.

Hanover Borough Police Department is asking for witnesses of the accident to contact the department through York Co. 9-1-1 or at 717-637-5575.