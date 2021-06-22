Hanover is hosting its first Pride Fest this weekend

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, Hanover is hosting a Pride Fest from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.

There will be a variety of activities, including live entertainment, music, food trucks, a dunk tank and drag queens. It is being put on by Pride Hanover and it is in the plans to make this a yearly event.

“It’s really important to all of us to create a community that’s inclusive and diverse and welcoming,” Rosemary Cintron, volunteer coordinator with Pride Hanover, said. “We have so many individuals moving to Hanover and we want it to be a place where everyone is comfortable.”

For those who would like to volunteer, email pridehanover@yahoo.com or just show up on the day and offer to help clean up after the event.