Woman struck by car in Hanover, pronounced dead

York



UPDATE: A Hanover woman has died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday. The York County Coroner identifies the woman as 31-year-old Jessica Shaffer.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Hanover Police said the woman hit by a car Saturday night was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

The woman was hit by the car at the Clearview Shopping Center in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street around 9:00 p.m.

The woman was struck by a 2007 Honda Civic while she was attempting to cross the roadway. Police said the woman was wearing dark clothing and was not using a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian was flown from the scene to York Hospital.

Police are still investigating.

