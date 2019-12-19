Hanover woman charged with endangering infant son

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County woman is charged with felony child endangerment after police say her infant son was found unfed and unchanged in a filthy home.

Melissa A. Bridges, 37, left her Hanover home with a boyfriend in the middle of the night on April 27. The infant’s older brother, visiting Bridges for the weekend, told police he was never asked to watch the baby, according to a criminal complaint.

The older brother called his uncle after he was awakened by baby’s cries.

The uncle told authorities his nephew has autism and is incapable of caring for an infant. The said he arrived at the home to find the baby with a severe rash and a diaper so full of liquid that the absorbent material had turned to mush.

The uncle said he had to ask a neighbor for a bottle of milk to feed the hungry baby since none was readily available.

Police said clothing and trash had been thrown about the house and an uncapped needle, that had been used, was found on the floor.

Authorities contacted Bridges by phone and explained the reason for the call. She told the officer, through heavily slurred speech, that she was in Maryland and had no intention of returning until the next day, police said in the complaint.