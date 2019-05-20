Harley-Davidson nears completion of York expansion

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - Harley-Davidson has nearly completed a multi-million dollar expansion at its York plant.

Harley announced last year that it would close its motorcycle assembly plant in Kansas City, Missouri, and move the operations to its plant in Springettsbury Township. The company anticipates about 450 full-time, casual and contractor positions will be added to the York facility.

County officials say the area will see almost $200 million in economic perks.

"There's an economic ripple effect that's very strong in manufacturing. For one manufacturing job, there are several others in the supply chain," said Kevin Schreiber, the president and CEO of York County Economic Alliance.

The expansion cost about $150 million.

Harley has said that workers in Kansas City were offered positions in York, but it's believed the majority of incoming employees will be from the York area.