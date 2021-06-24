‘Haz-mat incident:’ Truck carrying oil strikes poll, rolls over in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County PA Office of Emergency Management has alerted community members of a “haz-mat” incident in Carroll Township, in York County.
According to a Twitter post from the office, a truck carrying oil struck a utility pole and tree before rolling over.
Dispatchers in York County tell abyc27 News the incident took place around 9 a.m. on Thursday.
The driver was taken to an area hospital but their condition remains unknown.
Campground Road between Old Mill and York (Rt. 74) has been closed until further notice.
