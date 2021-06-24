‘Haz-mat incident:’ Truck carrying oil strikes poll, rolls over in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County PA Office of Emergency Management has alerted community members of a “haz-mat” incident in Carroll Township, in York County.

According to a Twitter post from the office, a truck carrying oil struck a utility pole and tree before rolling over.

Dispatchers in York County tell abyc27 News the incident took place around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Haz-mat incident in Carroll Twp: Truck carrying oil strikes utility pole and tree, rolls over. Driver taken to area hospital, condition unknown. Campground Road between Old Mill and York (Rt. 74) closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/hRNgIrXler — York County PA Office of Emergency Management (@YCOEM) June 24, 2021

The driver was taken to an area hospital but their condition remains unknown.

Campground Road between Old Mill and York (Rt. 74) has been closed until further notice.

