Help is available in Pa. as the eviction moratorium is set to expire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The federal eviction moratorium is set to end later this week and people could be faced with evictions.

“As many as 400,000 Pennsylvania households could be at risk of eviction when the moratorium ends,” Meg Snead, Acting Secretary of Pennsylvania Department of Human Services said.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program can help but state and local officials encourage Pennsylvanians not to wait to sign up.

“We want eviction to be the absolute last resort at this point,” Snead said. “There’s enough money in the Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance space to assure that nobody is evicted as a result of COVID if they meet the income thresholds.”

Those who meet the criteria can expect an average benefit of $6,000 per household. Landlords can also apply to make up for back rent that a tenant couldn’t pay.

Community Progress Council has already helped 3,000 people in York County.

“There are a lot of folks who are still struggling and still need help,” Robin Rohrbaugh, CEO of Community Progress Council said.

Community Progress Council created a website portal to apply for assistance and start an application.

“Don’t be shy, ask for help, let’s get your bills paid, let’s keep you housed, and let’s keep companies functioning,” Rohrbaugh said.

York City Mayor, Michael Helfrich, says his office is adding two housing counselors to direct people to organizations that can help and is also taking a door-to-door approach.

“There aren’t any excuses right now, this is the most money that’s been put forward to help individuals and families in this century and most of last century,” Mayor Helfrich said.

The eviction moratorium ends July 31. You can visit York’s rental asistance program website thorugh the link here. To visit Pennsylvania’s emergency rental assistance progrm click here.