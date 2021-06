YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York-based auction house is putting all kinds of history on the block this week. From things owned by the way Founding Fathers to Pokémon and everything in between.

So why are seven Charizards a big deal? Just on Tuesday, June 29, a single one of those cards in the nearly perfect condition sold for almost half a million dollars.

The current high bid is $100,000. As for the George Washington document. The auction ends June 29 at 9:00 p.m.