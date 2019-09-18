Historic vacant building in York County could become major data center

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic vacant building is one step closer to becoming the home of a major data center.

The old York County Prison on Chestnut Street has been vacant for 40 years.

United Fiber and Data wants to transform it into a data center.

Several waivers for the project were approved by York City Council Tuesday night. They were needed in order for the project to move forward.

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich said within 10 years of development the data center could provide more than $1 million in taxes to the city.

“We’re very excited to see this develop out. It’ll bring a lot of tax dollars to the kids in the school district and to the City of York, and possibly attract businesses that need that kind of large data storage, ” said Helfrich.

Council will need to vote to approve final land development plans before this project can fully get underway.