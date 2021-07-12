Hollywood Casino York set to open Aug. 12th; benefits York Co. Food Bank and others

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn National Gaming announced Monday that it expects to open Hollywood Casino York to the public on Thursday, August 12 at 12 PM.

The casino will be located in the York Galleria Mall. This will be Penn National’s third casino in Pennsylvania, joining Hollywood Casino in Grantville and The Meadows in Washington.

The casino will feature approximately 500 slot machines and 24 table games. There is space for up to 750 slots and 40 table games in the building. The casino will also feature a Barstool Sportsbook and racebook and “Diner and Drinks,” a casual restaurant and bar, and the “Classic Grill” grab-and-go eatery.

“The countdown to our grand opening begins today,” said Ruben Warren, Vice President and General Manager for Hollywood Casino York. “We’re very excited to soon welcome patrons to this beautiful new property, where they’ll be able to experience premier gaming, dining, and entertainment.”

Two invite-only testing days will occur before the grand opening, with proceeds being donated to charities in the area including York County Veterans Outreach, York County Food Bank, Mr. Sandy’s Veterans Helping Hand, and local VFW’s and American Legion posts.

“The partnership with the casino will help our food bank enhance the ability to serve the community,” said Jennifer Brillhart, Executive Director for the York County Food Bank. “We know there are many people in the community who could benefit from our services, so we greatly appreciate Penn National for supporting our mission.”

“We are thrilled to be supporting the work of these incredible organizations in York County,” said Warren. “Penn National is committed to being actively engaged in the community and partnering with worthwhile groups to assist those in need.”

There are several jobs available at the casino. For more information on careers, click here.