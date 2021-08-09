Hollywood Casino York set to open Thursday at York Galleria Mall

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — More gambling is coming to York County. Penn National Gaming plans to open Hollywood Casino York to the public Thursday at noon in the York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township.

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Hollywood Casino York is about 80,000 square feet and will have about 500 slot machines, 24 table games, live sports betting and dining. It could be a shot in the arm for the struggling Galleria.

“There’s definitely not as many people at the mall that there were 10, 15 years ago. We’re hoping that it does provide some more exposure to the mall and get some more people out,” said Lt. Brian Wilbur, Springettsbury Township Police Department.

This is Penn National’s third casino in Pennsylvania. The casino has its own security, and according to state police, incidents that happen inside the casino will be handled by troopers and any incident outside the casino will be handled by the Springettsbury Township Police Department. Officers will also offer extra help Thursday for the opening.

“Our main responsibility will be monitoring traffic and to provide assistance if there’s any traffic congestion, just getting people into and out of the facility safely,” Lt. Wilbur said.

Plus, rabbittransit tells us the casino is on one of its most heavily-served routes with buses coming every half hour.