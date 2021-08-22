Homeless Shelter for families opens in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new homeless shelter is now open in York. It’s the first in the city to house entire families.

The founders of Miss Bobbi’s Place say homelessness is often an overlooked problem, especially when it comes to families and they hope this provides a refuge for those in need so they can get back on their feet.

It started two and a half years ago when Zac King, president of Miss Bobbi’s Place, had a student who walked in upset one morning at McKinley Elementary School.

“He looked at me with tears in his eyes and said ‘I don’t know where I’m going to stay tonight,’ and that left an indelible print on me and kind of planted the seed for what eventually becomes this first unit,” King said.

Miss Bobbi’s Place was named after Danielle Brown’s mother, the principal at McKinley.

“She fought for those without privilege. No matter what our privilege is, it’s our responsibility to stand in the gap,” Brown said.

Continuing her legacy by providing not just a place to live but somewhere to help families plan for the future, with the partnership of Community Progress Council.

“There’s a 10-week course that the family will have to take and within this course, they’re going to get some budgeting, they’re going to learn about finances and there’s going to be an accountability piece moving forward,” said Dori King, co-founder and board secretary.

It’s unlike other homeless shelters where families might be separated by gender.

“The goal is to keep families together and to work with you while you get the resources that you need to achieve that sustained financial independence,” Dori said.

Zac says it’s a humbling opportunity, being able to change the trajectory of a family in a positive way.

“Honestly, that almost brings me to tears on a daily basis to kind of think about that opportunity to be able to help these families in their biggest time of need,” Zac said.

This is the first of five units on West Hope Avenue that Bobbi’s Place plans to renovate and have families move into.