Homeowner shot burglar who ignored warnings, police say

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dover Township homeowner shot and wounded a burglar in his driveway after the intruder ignored a warning shot and twice lunged at the man, police said.

Matthew T. McCleary, 38, of no fixed address, was found lying in the driveway when officers responded to the home in the 1900 block of George Street early Tuesday. He had sustained a single gunshot wound to the thigh, Northern York County Regional Police said.

The 58-year-old homeowner reported that he was awakened by a loud noise and yelling. He said he armed himself with a .357 magnum handgun and went to investigate, encountering McCleary in the driveway.

He retrieved his cell phone and called 911.

The homeowner said McCleary was acting aggressive so he circled away to keep his distance. When McCleary lunged at him, he said he fired one warning shot into the air.

McCleary again lunged at the homeowner who felt threatened and fired a second shot that struck McCleary in the leg. The shots were heard as the call was being dispatched, police said.

Police said McCleary entered the home through the front door and left behind numerous items. The homeowner did not know him and did not given him permission to enter his property.

McCleary was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. He is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault, and loitering and prowling at nighttime.

The homeowner was not harmed and is not facing charges at this time. Police said it appears he acted within the law.