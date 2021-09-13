Hometown Hero: York County SPCA’s Clear the Shelter adoption event

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are the folks at the York County SPCA and the new adoptive Pet Parents who have helped Clear the Shelter.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Clear the Shelter is a month-long effort, which ends later this week. It promotes donations and pet adoptions. But, folks at the York SPCA say the shelter was full and while donations are encouraged, adoptions are what they are really pushing.

A surge in late August helped make it their best month in 2021.

“The community came out. They really supported us and we’re just very grateful. So, so far, Clear the Shelters has been great. We’re hoping to finish off this last week of Clear the Shelters with this same gusto,” Kaila Young, communications director at the SPCA, said.

For those interested in helping the SPCA by adopting and giving a home to a new furry family member, visit the York SPCA’s website by clicking here.