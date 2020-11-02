Horticultural therapy at Wellspan Health in York

WellSpan Health in York has added an outdoor garden this year for its residents to grow herbs, seasonal flowers and fresh vegetables for therapy.

The plans for the garden almost fell through this Spring due to coronavirus, but Wellspan prioritized the horticultural therapy for patients.

“We did this garden during a pandemic they could have easily said no we got to put that on the back burner right now,” says Haley Smith, a recreational therapist at Wellspan. “But they saw the benefit and they saw how it could be a distraction and help patients during this time and help staff keep up the morale in the engagement.”

All of the food grown in the garden is donated to the York County Food Bank. Wellspan is looking to build a greenhouse for year-round therapy gardening.

TOP STORIES