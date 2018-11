House fire kills 1 in York Twp. Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved Video

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - The York County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a house fire Saturday night.

Emergency dispatchers said the fire started just after 11 p.m. at home along the 400 block of Chancellor Road.

As of 4 a.m. Sunday, the coroner's office has not released any information about the victim.