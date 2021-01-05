“How do you buy a railroad?” York County Rail Trail plans its expansion

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The folks who run the York County Rail Trail didn’t know their timing would be this good back when they first started planning to expand the trail.

After all, that was years ago. Who knew use of the rail trail would expand — based on counters that track traffic on a portion south of the Maryland state line, anyway — 243 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels?

Still, even before COVID-19, connecting the existing parts of the trail, all the way from West York to Hanover, made enough sense that they wanted to buy an old electric Metropolitan-Edison trolley right-of-way to rehabilitate it and make it safe for joggers, walkers, cyclists, horseback riders and dogs, just as the existing parts of the trail already do.

But the trolley line was suboptimal — hills were steeper than ideal in parts, for example. So they set their sights instead on an abandoned Genesee & Wyoming railroad line.

But the idea was daunting. “How do you buy a railroad?” said Gwen Loose, executive director of the York County Rail Trail Authority, characterizing the organization’s thinking at the time.

The authority was hoping the railroad might sell consider selling one of two stretches of track. One of two? Turned out the railroad was willing to sell both. Loose said it helped that the railroad seemed surprised at the authority’s level of preparation for the negotiation. The railroad’s real estate representative, meeting with them in West York, expected to have to take authority members for a site visit to explain the corridor.

“And we had our engineer there, and we said, well we have the maps,” Loose said. “And they thought, well these people really know what they’re doing when they want to buy a corridor. So from that day, things moved pretty rapidly for a rail trail.”

The sale took three years to complete; construction could take even longer.

Laurie Miller, walking a dog on the trail near Hanover Junction, was happy to learn the trail would someday connect through from there all the way to Hanover, where she lives.

“That’s exciting,” she said. “I think that would be great … I think a lot of people would definitely, definitely use it.”