YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The video police released of a tow truck driver being brutally assaulted was disturbing, and that was the point.

“You and I who saw the video — how egregious the incident was — I think that really resonated with the community,” said Det. Cmdr. Andy Baez of York City police.

Police didn’t recognize the man in the video but were confident enough someone else would to say Tuesday — when they released it — they were sure would catch the suspect. Thursday, 36-year-old Eliezer Graciani-Alicea turned himself in after police identified him as the man in the video.

That, in turn, came thanks to tips.

“A lot of these tips that came in were anonymous tips but nonetheless were fruitful in the apprehension of the individual,” Baez said. “It was definitely the community’s assistance and providing us names and locations that really … catapulted us to get the information.”

Baez said police still haven’t identified a motive for the attack. He said the tow truck driver remains out of the hospital but will require medical care for “an undetermined amount of time.”