Hundreds of skiers, snowboarders kick off season at Roundtop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders from Pennsylvania and surrounding states kicked off the season Saturday at Roundtop Mountain Resort.

“It’s opening season! I’ve been waiting on this day all year long,” said Andrew Ager, of Pasadena, Maryland.

“Everyone just kind of rushed to get their stuff to get out here, so it was kind of crazy,” said Jake Pechart, of Mechanicsburg.

The resort doesn’t usually open until after Thanksgiving, but skiers were thrilled to hit the slopes a few weeks early.

“It’s a bluebird day and its amazing,” said Zofia Lategano, of Leesburg, Virginia. “It’s the earliest I’ve ever been out ever in my life.”

“Positive people, a lot of good energy,” said Kerrick Powell, another skier who enjoyed the day outside.

Resort staffers say while these last few cold nights may have been a bother to some, it’s what allowed them to make enough snow to get the season started.

“When you drive here, everything’s still green,” said Charles Lategano of Leesburg, Virginia. “You think it’s the middle of fall, and then all of a sudden you come around a turn in the road and you see the ski slopes.”

“I didn’t think we’d be out here right now, so it’s pretty cool,” Pechart said.

The resort also just got an upgraded snowmaking system.

“We were recently purchased by Vail Resorts which is the biggest ski company in the country, and we have a lot of resources behind us which is partially why we have a lot of snow behind us,” said Chris Dudding, the marketing director at Roundtop.

It’s good for business and good for people ready to sharpen their skills on the slopes.

“I’m looking forward to doing new things on my skis,” said Powell.

“Last year, I learned how to do a front flip. This year I’m going to learn how to do a backflip,” said Ager.

Roundtop expects a lot of busy days like Saturday during the winter ahead.

“The forecast looking long-range is a lot of snow this year, which is always good for us,” said Dudding. “All we really need though is consistently cold temperatures and as you can see with what behind us, two nights, this is a lot of snow to make. So if we can have some cold weather, we’ll be great.”

Roundtop will be open Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The resort says as long as conditions stay the same, people will be able to ski and snowboard next weekend, too.