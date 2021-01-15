Hunker down? Not this Midstate restaurant

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Some have closed. Others are hanging on. But one Midstate restaurant — Genova’s of West York — thought the pandemic was exactly the time to invest money and expand.

It’s not as counterintuitive as it sounds, the restaurants owners said.

“With the dining rooms closed for a period of time, it made sense if we were going to do any construction, to do it then,” said Jennifer Griggi, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Anthony. Anthony’s parents previously owned and operate the restaurant and still own and operate another Genova’s location in Spring Grove.

The Griggis had previously planned to begin brewing their own beer on the premises and serving it in a remodeled bar area. Instead of putting those plans on ice, they tapped the keg.

Anthony Griggi is the brewmaster.

“I actually just started a few years back, sort of, partly as a business decision,” he said. “But I also just enjoy beer.”

For the expansion, the Griggis brought in Jesse De Salvo as a partner. De Salvo previously co-owned Crystal Ball, a York craft brewery that closed in early 2000.

“He was the right man for the job,” Anthony Griggi said. “It was also just a coincidence that we had been friends for 25 years.”

“The usual?” a waitress said to an arriving customer Friday morning.

“Yeah, I don’t need a menu,” the customer replied.

Jennifer Griggi said the nature of Genova’s business helped them navigate the pandemic somewhat better than other establishments.

“We have a very strong take-out and delivery model, which helped a lot,” she said.