I-83 crash repair to slow traffic through late afternoon

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) – Drivers should expect significant delays and traffic stoppages on I-83 North through the late afternoon as crews clean up from an early morning crash.

PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis said the right northbound lane is closed near Exit 4 for Shrewsbury to remove vehicles and reset the concrete median barrier.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route to avoid delays.

The crash at 4 a.m. closed one lane of the interstate until 7 a.m., when both lanes were shut down for about 90 minutes.