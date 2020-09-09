I-83 may receive additional interchange

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — I-83 in Northern York County may get another interchange.

Right now, this is an idea that has a long way to go, but a new exit 26 would be built at Canal Road

between Emisgville — exit 24 — and Strinestown — exit 28.

Four communities: Manchester Borough and Conewago, East Manchester and Manchester townships are creating a land-use plan to pitch this idea to the state and the federal government.

The first public hearing on this will be Sept. 23 will be done virtually. The proposal has to clear many hurdles including approval from PennDOT and the federal highway administration.