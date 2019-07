STRINESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Interstate 83 in York County has reopened following a crash that closed a four-mile section late Wednesday.

All northbound lanes were closed between Exit 28 for Strinestown and Exit 32 for Newberrytown around 10:40 p.m., according to PennDOT.

The interstate reopened after 11 p.m.

Additional information was not immediately available.