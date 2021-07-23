I-83 resurfacing project set to begin Sunday in York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT will begin a 6.6-mile resurfacing project on I-83 in York County on Sunday night.

The long-term project includes base replacement, milling, resurfacing, guide rail updates, new signs and new pavement markings on I-83 from Locust Lane to Canal Road in Manchester Township. Ramps on Route 238 will also be worked on during this time.

Road work will happen from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, with extensions to Friday and Saturday possible. During that time, short-term road closures will occur, with rolling slowdowns or stoppages possible.

Drivers should proceed with caution through the work zone.

The project begins Sunday night and will go until August 30, 2022.