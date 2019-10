YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A jack-knifed tractor-trailer has closed a section of Interstate 83 in York.

All southbound lanes were shut down between Exit 22 for North George Street Exit 19B for Market Street just after 1 p.m., according to PennDOT.

Around 2 p.m., all northbound lanes were closed between Exit 22 for North George Street and Exit 24 for Emigsville.

No additional details were immediately available.