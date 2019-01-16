I-83 work to shift traffic, restrict lanes

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - Construction work on the Mount Rose Avenue exit of Interstate 83 is about to enter a new phase.

Next week, weather permitting, northbound traffic on I-83 will be shifted to the east side so workers have room to widen the bridge that carries the interstate over Mill Creek.

The contractor paved late last year to prepare enough room for the shift but still needs to paint traffic lines and move the concrete barrier.

Northbound traffic will be restricted to a single lane while the paint is applied and dries.

Work on the Mount Rose Avenue exit, at mile marker 18, should be completed by the end of 2020.