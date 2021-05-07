“I heard rapid gun fire”: One killed, two injured in York City shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Montika Smith was in her York City home when she heard the noise.

“I was at the computer doing some work late at night and I heard this rapid gunfire and it went on for a long time. It was at least 20 shots, maybe 30. It was horrible,” said Smith.

According to York City Police, the shooting took place around 12:25 a.m. Friday at North George Street and Parkway Blvd. When police arrived at the scene they found three men with gunshot wounds. A 36 year- old male died at York Hospital. A 39-year-old male and a 24-year-old male were treated and expected to survive.

Since April 27th, 10 people have been shot in 7 different incidents in York City. Two people have died.

“It is heartbreaking,” said Smith. “I don’t understand why there is no remorse, no compassion, no value of life. It is just really sad.”

This is a list of the recent shootings posted on York City Police CRIMEWATCH page.



May 7, 2021

12:21 a.m.

Parkway Blvd. and N. George Street

36-year-old male, died at York Hospital

39-year-old male, expected to survive

24-year-old male, expected to survive

May 3, 2021

9:03 p.m.

900 block Loucks Road

19-year-old male victim was taken to York Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

11:25 p.m.

300 block of Smyser Street

41-year-old non-binary victim with a single gunshot wound died at the hospital.

April 30th

11:01 p.m.

900 block W. Locust St.

27- year- old female victim was treated at a local hospital for her injuries and is expected to survive.

April 27, 2021

9:59 a.m.

500 block of N. Pershing Ave

26-year-old male victim was transported to the hospital by a privately owned vehicle. The victim is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds and is listed as being in stable condition.

6:03 p.m.

900 block Heiges Ave.

19-year-old male and a 21-year-old male were treated for their injuries.

6:03 p.m.

600 block of Cleveland Ave.

29-year-old shooting victim arrived at York Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information should contact York City Police 717-846-1234.