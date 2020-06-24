Illegal fireworks continue plaguing York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City officials are asking people to stop setting off illegal fireworks.

It’s a problem they say gets worse every summer. Officials say almost every night, huge aerial fireworks echo throughout the city — disturbing kids, the elderly, and pets.

Now, officials think the penalties aren’t strict enough. The governor says there’s no reason to revisit the law — which means it’s up to local municipalities — to come up with their own enforcement efforts.

So far this summer, only a handful of people have been charged and fined for setting off fireworks.