Illegal fireworks continue plaguing York City

York

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City officials are asking people to stop setting off illegal fireworks.

It’s a problem they say gets worse every summer. Officials say almost every night, huge aerial fireworks echo throughout the city — disturbing kids, the elderly, and pets.

Now, officials think the penalties aren’t strict enough. The governor says there’s no reason to revisit the law — which means it’s up to local municipalities — to come up with their own enforcement efforts.

So far this summer, only a handful of people have been charged and fined for setting off fireworks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss