Images show car sought in woman’s hit-run death

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have released photos of a car they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a York County woman nearly 11 years ago.

The newly released images show the small, dark-colored four-door sedan, possibly an early 2000’s model, that stuck and killed 85-year-old Gladys Wheat outside her Glen Rock home, according to a Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers news release.

Gladys Wheat

Wheat was struck as she crossed Church Street on the morning of May 11, 2009.

The car may have had dark window tinting on the driver’s side, and would have sustained damage to the front bumper and hood, authorities said.

Anyone with information should call state police in York at 717-428-1011 and speak to Trooper Everhart, or call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

All callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.