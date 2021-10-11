Indigenous People’s Day or Columbus Day? York County finds a way to celebrate both

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — President Biden proclaimed Monday Indigenous People’s Day alongside Columbus Day.

In York County, folks who don’t always see eye to eye have found some common cause. The Republican-majority County Commission decided to honor Native Americans all week. On the other hand, a bust of Columbus stands proudly outside the County Administrative Building.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“I was really, really impressed and proud that the York County Commissioners took initiative to help pass that resolution and do it in a way where it can benefit everyone,” Native American Lecturer and Artist, Frank Littlebear said.

“The Italian immigrants have identified with Columbus,” President of the Sons and Daughters of Italy York Lodge, Frank Iati said. “He took a tremendous risk and showed tremendous courage to come over, very similar to what immigrants would do coming from the old world to the new world.”

October is Italian-American Heritage Month. November will be Native American Heritage Month.