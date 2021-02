YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Interstate 83 northbound in York is closed at exit 22 – North George Street.

According to PennDOT, there was an accident involving a tractor-trailer that caused all lanes to be closed.

UPDATE: Crash on I-83 northbound between Exit 22 – PA 181/George St and Exit 24 – PA 238. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) February 12, 2021

Traffic is being detoured from exit 22 to exit 24. Police are telling people to avoid the area if possible. PennDOT expects the closure to last a few hours.