1  of  17
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Calvary UMC Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dallastown Rescue Fire Company Dover Township Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York NAPA Auto Parts (Calisle Distribution Center) Presbyterian Congregation/Middletown Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Shippensburg First Church of God St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Investigation reveals cause of York County rowhome fire

Uncategorized

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An investigation was conducted by numerous agencies to determine the cause of a fire that killed a man on March 5.

As a result of the investigation, the fire was determined to have started in the first-floor front room. The cause of the fire was determined to be an unintentional fire as a result of carelessly discarded smoking material.

The York County Coroner says a Brandon Eaton died as a result of the 3-alarm fire in York City on the 600 block of Pershing Avenue.

The fire spread and displaced a total of 17 people. 13 adults and 4 children.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss