Investigation reveals cause of York County rowhome fire

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An investigation was conducted by numerous agencies to determine the cause of a fire that killed a man on March 5.

As a result of the investigation, the fire was determined to have started in the first-floor front room. The cause of the fire was determined to be an unintentional fire as a result of carelessly discarded smoking material.

The York County Coroner says a Brandon Eaton died as a result of the 3-alarm fire in York City on the 600 block of Pershing Avenue.

The fire spread and displaced a total of 17 people. 13 adults and 4 children.